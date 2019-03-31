Chris Rock Goes After Jussie Smollett at NAACP Image Awards

Chris Rock Goes After Jussie at NAACP Image Awards 'What a Waste of Light Skin!!!'

Chris Rock defied producers Saturday night at the 50th NAACP Image Awards -- because he had to -- and ripped Jussie Smollett.

Jussie was a no show, despite being nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a drama series for his work on "Empire." He had flown to L.A. and we're told he planned to attend but ultimately decided to bail.

Rock opened with this ... "They said no Jussie Smollett jokes ... I know. What a waste of light skin. You know what I could do with that light skin? That curly hair? My career would be outta here! I'd be f*cking running Hollywood!"

But, there was more ... "What the hell was he thinking? You're 'Jessie' from now on, you don't get the 'u' no more. That 'u' was respect, you ain't getting no respect from me."

The crowd loved it, especially Trevor Noah, who laughed hysterically.

Jussie did have some support. When "Black-ish" won Outstanding Comedy Series, Yara Shahidi told the crowd, "I stand with Jussie."

BTW ... Jussie lost to Jesse Williams for his work in "Grey's Anatomy."