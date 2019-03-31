Felicity Huffman and Daughter Out in L.A. Amid College Bribery Scandal

Felicity Huffman and her daughter, Georgia Macy, hit the shops Saturday in West Hollywood.
The mother/daughter duo looked chill in the wake of the Varsity Blues college scandal. As you know, Felicity has been indicted on felony charges for allegedly paid bribery ringleader Rick Singer $15,000 to rig the SAT test of her other daughter, Sofia Grace ... giving her twice the amount of time to take it and then correcting her answers.
Sofia scored 1420 on the SAT, approximately 400 points over her PSAT.
They carted around a pack of Poly-fil ... used for arts and crafts.
They were out and about the same day as Lori Loughlin, who, along with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted for allegedly paying $500,000 to Rick Singer to get their daughters into USC.