Lori Loughlin Spotted Leaving Yoga, Can't Talk About College Bribery Case

Lori Loughlin says you can follow her around all day ... her lips are sealed about her college bribery case.

The "Fuller House" star was leaving a yoga session in Brentwood Saturday when the paps hit her up with some questions about her alleged involvement in the scandal ... and if she's fearing prison time.

Lori was polite but firm -- she ain't talking. She did seem like she genuinely appreciated the camera guy wishing her well, though ... she even called him "honey."

As you know ... Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were among the parents indicted for allegedly paying bribes to get their kids into prestigious schools like Yale, Harvard, Stanford, Georgetown, UCLA and USC. Felicity Huffman was also charged.

Loughlin's daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, have both left USC in wake of the scandal and have reportedly been keeping a low profile at the family pad in Bel-Air.

Lori and Mossimo were recently spotted together in Orange County looking very pensive about the days ahead. They face the judge in a court hearing next week.

Even though Lori's not saying anything about her situation, her "Fuller House" costars, Bob Saget and John Stamos, opened up to us on Thursday ... just a little bit.