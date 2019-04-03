'Cheaters' Crowdfunding For Season 19, Executive Producer Credits For Sale

Reality Show 'Cheaters' Executive Producer Credits For Sale Just Give Us $25,000!!!

"Cheaters" is crowdfunding for its upcoming season ... and there are some career-changing perks for anyone willing to invest in the reality TV show.

We've learned the hidden-camera show is getting creative in order to fund its 19th season ... and it's looking to raise $1 million from fans and investors to help produce 40 to 60 episodes -- with directors and producers credits up for grabs.

Here's how far your dollars will stretch:

$100 -- signed photo of late host Clark Gable III

$250 -- "Cheaters" t-shirt and signed photo

$500 -- 2 t-shirts and signed photo

$1,000 -- Production Assistant credit on IMDb, t-shirt and signed photo

$2,500 -- Head of Security credit on IMDb, t-shirt and signed photo

$5,000 -- Ride along, Director credit on IMDb, t-shirt and signed photo

$10,000 -- Ride along for 2, Producer credit on IMDb, t-shirt and signed photo

$25,000 -- Ride along for 4, Executive Producer credit on IMDb, t-shirt and signed photo

"Cheaters" is still looking for a host to replace Clark, who died earlier this year in Texas ... but that's about the only gig on set that's not up for sale.

The sweet perks aren't the only return on investment ... after episodes air, we're told investors will be paid back up to twice the amount of their original investment over a few years.

Sounds like a steal ... and if you ask us, paying $25k to be an EP definitely ain't cheating.