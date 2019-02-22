Clark Gable's Grandson Dead at 30, Found Unresponsive by Fiance

Clark Gable's Grandson Found Dead in Texas At Age 30

Clark Gable's grandson -- Clark Gable III -- has died in Texas ... according to his family.

TMZ has learned the legendary actor's grandson -- an actor himself, as well as a TV host -- was found unresponsive in his bed by his fiance Friday morning. We're told he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death is unclear.

A family member tells us Clark was in Dallas for filming. We're told he had no prior health conditions.

Gable was best known as the host of the reality show "Cheaters" from season 13 to 14.

The famous grandson made headlines in 2011 when he was arrested for shining a laser pointer at an LAPD helicopter. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

He also survived being stabbed in the ribs in 2009 by a fellow partygoer in L.A.

Gable III's survived by his parents, John Clark Gable and Tracy Yarro, his sister Kayley and his daugther, Shore.

He was 30.

RIP