Avicii New Album's Dropping!!! At Family's Request

Avicii's Team Announces It's Releasing New Album 'TIM'

Avicii's taking a posthumous farewell lap ... with a new album set to be released after the family decided it did NOT wanna keep his music locked away.

The late superstar DJ's team announced Friday it will be releasing a new album this summer titled "TIM." Avicii's government name is Tim Bergling. The album's set to drop on June 6, but fans won't have to wait that long to get a taste of Avicii's latest genius. The single "SOS" will be released on April 10.

Avicii's team says the DJ was close to completing the new album before his tragic passing back in April 2018. The team says Avicii left behind a collection of nearly finished songs ... along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music.

The DJ's family then decided it wanted to share it with fans around the world. Proceeds from the album will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation to help prevent mental illness and suicide.

TMZ broke the story ... Avicii committed suicide with a broken glass he used to cut himself, causing massive bleeding. He was 28.