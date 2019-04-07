Beverly Hills Hotel Loses 2 Events in Boycott Over Brunei's Anti-Gay Laws

Beverly Hills Hotel Losing Huge Events ... In Wake Of Boycott

EXCLUSIVE

George Clooney's call for a boycott of hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei is gaining traction ... because the Beverly Hills Hotel just lost 2 big gigs as a result of the protest.

The Special Needs Network and The John Wayne Cancer Institute are both pulling out of previously scheduled galas at the Beverly Hills Hotel ... and it's all because the hotel owner supports killing gay people by stoning.

SNN's signature spring event -- the 11th Annual "a pink pump affair // a Celebration of Women" -- was scheduled for May 19 at the swanky hotel ... but they're moving the fundraiser to the Beverly Hilton. Tons of celebs and politicians attend every year.

Meanwhile, the JWCI is moving its 34th Annual Odyssey Ball -- scheduled for May 4 -- to the Montage Beverly Hills.

These are huge blows for the hotel, and big wins for Clooney's boycott, which covers the 9 hotels owned by Brunei's autocratic ruler, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. The Asian nation recently implemented capital punishment on proven gay citizens.

Lance Bass told us he strongly supports the boycott too ... and now there are 2 tangible results from the protests.