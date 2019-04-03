Lance Bass Strongly Supports Hotel Boycott As Brunei Starts Stoning Gays

Lance Bass Firm on Brunei Boycott ... As Anti-Gay Stoning Law Takes Effect

Lance Bass has some choice words -- and a splash of sarcasm -- for the Sultan of Brunei on the day his country will start stoning gay people to death.

We got the 'NSYNC singer Wednesday leaving NBC in NYC -- where he was plugging his new doc, 'The Boy Band Con' -- and asked about the deadly law that takes effect Wednesday in the Asian country -- gay people can now be stoned to death for who they are.

Lance clearly has a POV, but it was tough for him because while we were talking to him a slew of fans were asking for selfies so whatever he said he had to say with a smile on his face.

Our camera guys also asks Lance if he was on board with George Clooney's renewed call to boycott hotels owned by Brunei's leader, including The Beverly Hills Hotel and the Hotel Bel-Air. Check it out ... sounds like he's been with it for a while.

We tried seeing if Lance had a message for the Sultan on such a fateful day, and while he had no direct message ... his words here say everything about the backwards country.