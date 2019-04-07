R. Kelly Makes Nightclub Appearance and Crowd is Friendly

R. Kelly Makes Nightclub Appearance ... Crowd Hugs Him, Asks for Selfies

R. Kelly came out of hiding Saturday and made a club appearance.

The embattled singer showed up at Dirty South Lounge in Springfield, Illinois Saturday night/Sunday Morning. He didn't perform but talked to the patrons. Some of them even hugged him and took selfies.

Kelly even pulled out a stogie as he interacted with the crowd.

#EXCLUSIVE @rkelly hosts private party in Springfield. We’re now learning new information

-Dirty South reduces ticket prices due to low turnout

-Central Illinois fans disappointed in #RKelly performance

-One of the first public appearances since the latest sexual abuse charges pic.twitter.com/gQMWNvepAH — Brittany Hardaway (@brittanyhtv) April 7, 2019

R. Kelly went on Instagram Saturday, knowing he would make the club appearance, and asked the media to take it easy on him ... fact is, appearances are one of the few ways he can make money at the moment. We don't know how much was paid for the appearance.

As for why he went on Insta, Kelly is struggling to pay child support to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly. He was jailed briefly for the delinquency but released after a friend ponied up the dough.

As you know, R. Kelly is going to stand trial for 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse involving underage girls. There are ongoing investigations and additional charges could be filed. The Cook County State's Attorney is in possession of additional videos that allegedly show R. Kelly having sex with at least one underage girl.