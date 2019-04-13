Stars at Coachella Day 1 Hot Celebs Take Over The Desert!!!

Stars Hanging By the Pool at Coachella Day 1!

A bunch of celebs soaked in the desert sun during day 1 of Coachella ... and this year's batch is super hot.

Check out Sara Sampaio, Brad Goreski, Arianny Celeste, Josie Canseco, Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders, Elsa Hosk, Alexis Ren, Larsa Pippen, Kara Del Toro and Winnie Harlow.

The action during the day is at the hotels surrounding the Palm Springs area and private homes, where everyone hangs by the pool and shows off their bods.

Half the fun -- maybe more -- is outside the music venues ... by day and by night.

We'll be posting pics throughout the weekend, so stay tuned.