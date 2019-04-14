Mayor Pete Buttigieg Reveals Fave Bands, Plays Jimi Hendrix on Guitar

Mayor Pete Buttigieg loves to rock ... classic rock, specifically, and he doesn't just listen to it -- turns out the Democratic candidate for President can play some Jimi Hendrix.
The mayor of South Bend, IN, who's expected to officially announce his candidacy Sunday, stopped by our office and downloaded us on his favorite music. Seems he's got a thing for jam bands because he told us the Dave Matthews Band and Phish were his faves during high school and at Harvard.
He also told us his pops got him hooked on Creedence Clearwater Revival, and he's been revisiting those tunes lately. Now, we knew he played guitar growing up ... so we kinda put him on the spot by handing him a Gibson Les Paul.
Mayor Pete didn't disappoint as he started riffin' "Hey Joe" by Hendrix!
During his visit, the candidate, who is openly gay, also talked about the inevitable -- homophobic attacks on the campaign trail ... possibly from President Trump's camp.
But, seriously -- politics aside, for just a moment -- it would be pretty cool to have a President who can play Hendrix, right?