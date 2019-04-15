Kim & Kanye Eyeing Desert Gem ... A la Kris Jenner!!!

Kim and Kanye West Negotiating Deal to Buy Luxury Desert Pad

EXCLUSIVE

Kim ﻿and Kanye West are THIS close to landing a vacation home out in the desert ... and if all goes well, Kris Jenner will be their neighbor.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kimye are in negotiations for a SICK house in a posh golf community in the Palm Springs area, about 2 and 1/2 hours southeast of L.A.

We're told the 8,728 square foot pad's listed at $7.5 million.

Kim and Kanye scoped out the 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom crib and fell in love with it, so they got down to brass tacks. Nothing's finalized yet but we're told negotiations are well underway.

What's more ... the house -- tucked away in a gated community -- sits right next to a relative ... momager Kris Jenner, who dropped a cool $12 million back in August.

As for Kimye's potential new vacation digs ... it's a beaut, featuring a living room with an open-concept that opens up to the backyard. There are multiple fountains and a giant pool. It's the desert, duh.

There's also tons of privacy, which is HUGE for Kim and Kanye. Remember ... Kanye surprised Kim with a $14 million Miami Beach condo, but he backed out of the deal after realizing it lacked privacy once they were photographed on their new condo's balcony.