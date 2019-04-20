Coachella Woman Caught on Video Throwing Bag of Puppies in Dumpster

Caught on Video Sick Woman Dumps Puppies in Trash Cops Need Help ID'ing Her

This is utterly despicable.

A woman in Coachella was caught on video throwing a bag of puppies in a dumpster ... and now cops are on the hunt to find her.

The Riverside County Animal Services released security footage showing a woman pulling up in a white Jeep Wrangler at a local business earlier this week and tossing a bag filled with 7 puppies into the trash bin. About an hour later, someone rummaging through the trash bin discovered the puppies.

As you know, this time of year it's incredibly hot out there ... and it was around the mid-90s when this terrible incident happened. Fortunately, the puppies survived the ordeal and are being cared for at an Orange County rescue shelter.

The Riverside County Animal Services say cops are investigating for animal cruelty, but need help identifying the woman. OKAY, social media ... do your thing and find her!!!