Britney Spears Speaks On Her Mental Health ... I'm Gonna Be Just Fine!!!

Britney Spears Speaks on Mental Health Treatment, Assures Fans She's Okay

Britney Spears just posted a video -- the first time we’ve heard her speak since getting treatment for mental health issues -- and she wants her fans to know she’ll be back in action soon.

Spears went on Instagram Tuesday to send out the short clip, giving an update on her health and saying her family is going through some serious “stress.”

The singer says she's dealing with a lot of “stress and anxiety” and she just needed some time on her own to deal with the situation.

She also posted a lengthy caption, saying, "Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear."

She closed the message with, "My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you."

TMZ broke the story, Spears has nearly wrapped a month-long stint in a mental health facility after the pressure of her dad’s failing health and a new mix of medications took a toll on the singer.

We got Britney's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, out in Los Angeles earlier Tuesday and he gave a positive update on her condition and said she's doing "amazing." Sam strongly insinuated it's time for her fans to stand down on claims she's being exploited or held against her will, because there's "nothing to worry about."

As we first told you, Britney checked herself into a mental health facility in March, and her medicine triggered the crisis. We're told doctors were adjusting Britney's cocktail of meds. But, the reality is it's a trial and error process to find the right mix, and while she was dealing with those changes, she also had to cope with her father's recent illness.

As we reported ... Britney got a day pass from the mental health facility on Easter Sunday, and she spent her free time hanging with Sam in Beverly Hills.

If fans didn't believe her boyfriend when he said Britney was gonna be back soon, now they're hearing it directly from her.