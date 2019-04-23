Britney Spears' BF Sam Says She's 'Doing Amazing' ... Fans Can Stop Worrying

Britney Spears' BF Says She's 'Doing Amazing' Through Mental Health Crisis

EXCLUSIVE

Britney Spears' boyfriend has an update on her condition, and strongly insinuates ... it's time for her loyal fans to stand down on claims she's being held against her will or exploited.

We got Britney's bae, Sam Asghari, out in Los Angeles Tuesday and asked him the question that's on everyone's minds ... how's she holding up? He says she's doing "amazing," but then directly addressed the allegations many fans have been making since finding out Britney is in a mental health facility.

Sam made it clear, he's thankful Britney's fans are so concerned -- but also insisted there's no reason for it.

TMZ broke the story ... Britney checked herself into a mental health facility last month, and she's at the tail end of what we're told would be a 30-day stay. She got a day pass from the facility on Easter Sunday, and spent her time hanging with Sam in Bev Hills.

The trigger for Brit checking herself into the facility, as we first told you ... was her medicine. We're told doctors were adjusting the cocktail of meds Britney takes. The reality is it's a trial and error process to find the right combination -- and while she was dealing with that she also had to cope with her dad's recent illness.

Fans may or may not choose to buy what Sam's selling here, but he's certainly painting the most positive picture possible.