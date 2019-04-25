Harvard Says Blac Chyna is NOT Admitted, 'Acceptance' Letter is Fake

Blac Chyna Harvard Says She's NOT Admitted ... Acceptance Letter's Fake

2:07 PM PT -- Blac Chyna isn't coming close to sniffing a degree or a certificate from Harvard ... the school is totally disavowing her.

Harvard tells TMZ ... "Harvard Business School Online has not admitted nor provided an acceptance letter to a person named Angela White."

Referring to her alleged acceptance -- and the letter her team gave us -- Chyna told us, "School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good."

Not looking so good right now.

We've reached out to Chyna's camp, but so far ... radio silence.

Blac Chyna's interest in attending a Harvard Business School Online course was hatched by a PR firm that offered to do all the work and even take a pic of her wearing a Harvard hoodie ... for a price.

TMZ broke the story ... Chyna has been accepted to take a Harvard Online course called Business Analytics, teaching students how to interpret data and make savvy business decisions.

We found out Chyna got wind of the course through an email sent to her team by Christian Emiliano, who refers to himself as Social Media Renaissance Man.

Christian's email pitch ... for $3,250, "Our team will complete all the course work for you, all you have to do is take one test (we will provide you the study guide) and then take credit for the program." Once completed, Chyna could add the Harvard education to her resume and improve her brand.

It gets better ... "You can go on the Harvard campus and take a picture with a Harvard hoodie on / you can post updates on your snapchat and Instagram Story." As for where the $3,250 goes ... "$2,250 for the course/$1000 for us to complete the entire course for you."

We contacted Chyna's people, and although they acknowledge they got Christian's pitch, Chyna never hired him and decided to take the course on her own. Christian confirmed that to us as well.

Turns out ... after we posted our story this morning, another social media star also posted her admission letter to the Harvard Business School Online course.

So, Christian may not be Rick Singer -- the guy who got Olivia Jade and Isabella into USC after Lori Loughlin and her husband paid $500k -- but his proposal seems to offer the same underhanded way to succeed in college without really trying.

