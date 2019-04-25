Puppy Dumped by Coachella Woman Dies

Coachella Puppies One of the 7 Dies 6 Days After That Bitch Dumped Them

Sad news ... one of the 7 puppies dumped in a trash bin by a woman in Coachella has died.

The Riverside County Animal Services said the puppy died Wednesday after it couldn't recover from last week's traumatic experience. As we reported ... a woman was caught on video throwing a bag filled with the 3-day-old puppies into a dumpster on an incredibly hot day in the desert town.

Fortunately, a Good Samaritan rummaging through the dumpster found them and alerted authorities.

The Animal Services said, "The little one might have been on the bottom of the bag when the woman dumped the puppies into a trash bin." A volunteer taking care of the puppies wrote on Facebook, "He was just so weak and held on for as long as he could."

The volunteer went on to say ... "When I got him he was pale and kind of flat looking, so I think he was the cushion that saved his siblings. As the lady threw them in the bag, i think he was at the bottom and took the hit when all of his siblings landed on him."

The Riverside County Animal Services released a video Thursday showing the 6 remaining puppies that continue to recover.

As you know ... Deborah Sue Culwell, a 54-year old resident of Coachella, is facing 7 felony counts of cruelty to animals. If convicted on all counts, she could get up to 7 years in prison. Her disgusting actions pissed off just about everyone ... including Lisa Vanderpump.