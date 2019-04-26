Britney Spears I Need Some Color!!!

Britney Spears Hits Up Tanning Salon After Stay in Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears is back home and getting back into a routine -- and that begins with a serving of UV rays.

Britney was out Friday morning at a tanning salon out in Thousand Oaks. As you know, Brit left the mental health facility Thursday ... after getting treatment there for the last 30 days.

TMZ broke the story ... Britney checked herself out, but she's still working through some unresolved issues with her medications. Doctors are on the hunt to find the right cocktail of meds for her, and they're calling it a "work in progress."

Our sources tell us Britney's doing way better than she was when she checked herself in last month to get her head straight. The shots of her today look very different from the ones on Easter Sunday, when you could tell she was still out of sorts. So ... progress.

As we've reported, Brit had been distraught over her father's illness, and she also stopped taking the cocktail of meds that had lost their efficacy.

We're told she'll still be getting intensive therapy sessions now that she's home -- but she's also trying to get back into a normal routine, which apparently includes bronzing her bod.

Healthy mind and body.