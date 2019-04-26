Joe Biden Puts 'N' on Obama Pic ... MAJOR Instagram Fail!!!

Joe Biden Instagram Fail, Post Has Giant 'N' on Barack Obama Pic

Joe Biden's social media team got some 'splainin' to do after posting a shot of the candidate with Barack Obama ... and placing a giant letter "N" over the former Prez.

It was a clever idea ... using multiple pics of Biden to spell out "Biden President" on his Instagram page -- but the HUGE FAIL came when someone on Biden's staff didn't realize where the "N" at the end of Biden would land.

The faux pas is being called out by users who think it's time Biden get a social media manager -- y'know, one who realizes people are going to get individual images in their feeds.

As one user put it, "This is the only post that showed up in my feed, it looks racist af."

Look ... Biden and Obama's bromance is well documented, so no one could really think this was intentional -- and certainly not anything Biden himself approved.

Still, it's a bad look.

For what it's worth, the "B" in Biden's name landed on a pic of him with his wife, Jill.

"B" ... for beautiful. That's what Uncle Joe's social media team is explaining to him right now, we're guessing.