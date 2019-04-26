Offset Reunites With His Father After 23 Years Apart

Offset Emotional Reunion With My Dad ... After 23 Years Apart!!!

Offset ﻿is starting a new relationship with his father ... because he just reunited with his dad after 23 years apart!!!

The Migos rapper shared the moment he reconnected with his pops in a super emotional video posted to Instagram Friday night ... and you can see the tears start flowing as father and son embrace after all these years.

Offset's really excited to have his dad back in his life ... he added an all-caps message to the post saying, "DREAMS DO COME TRUE HAVENT SEEN MY FATHER IN 23 YEARS !!!!!! AND I STILL LOVE HIM THE PAST IS THE PAST AND THE PRESENT IS ALL WE HAVE TO RELY ON WE NOT PERFECT IN ANY SHAPE OR FORM I LOVE YOU POPS !!! NO MATTER WHAT!!!!"

Offset recently revealed on "The Breakfast Club" he hadn't seen his father since he was 4 years old and they hadn't even talked to each other since 2016 ... but he made it clear he was more than open to reuniting.

It's nice to see the family back together again.