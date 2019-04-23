Offset Felony Gun Charge for GA Arrest

Offset Hit with 3 Charges for 2018 Arrest, Including Felony Gun Possession

EXCLUSIVE

Offset's now facing a felony gun possession charge ... the fallout from his arrest last summer in Georgia.

Prosecutors filed 3 charges against the rapper in February, stemming from his July 2018 arrest where he was pulled over for allegedly making an improper lane change.

The Clayton County D.A.'s Office tells TMZ ... Offset's facing a felony charge for firearms possession by a convicted felon, along with misdemeanor charges for marijuana possession and that lane change.

The good news for Offset -- a felony charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime was dropped.

He entered a plea of not guilty last month and his next court date is scheduled for May.

We broke the story ... the Migos rapper's lawyer believes Offset was targeted because he's rich, successful and black, and believes the cop's initial traffic stop was completely bogus.

We reached out to Offset and his legal team ... no word back so far.