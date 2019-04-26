Earth Wind & Fire Singer Philip Bailey 'Memba Him?!

Earth Wind and Fire Singer Philip Bailey 'Memba Him?!

Philip Bailey burst onto the scene in the early '70s as the high-pitched singer -- alongside the band's co-founder Maurice White -- in the epic disco supergroup, Earth, Wind & Fire.

Some of the biggest jams that Philip Bailey and Maurice White shared the vocal spotlight on are "September," "Boogie Wonderland," "Shining Star," "Sing A Song" and "Saturday Night" just to name a few.

Bailey also cranked out an impressive solo career with albums "Continuation," "Chinese Wall" and "Inside Out" on Columbia Records in the '80s.

He can also be spotted in the 1987 movie, "Full Metal Jacket," as a soldier.

Guess what he looks like now!