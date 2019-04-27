Chris Johnson I'm A Hall of Famer ... The Fastest NFL Player Ever Too!!!

Chris Johnson Says He's A Hall of Famer, I'm Fastest NFL Player EVER Too!

Two things Tennessee Titans legend Chris Johnson wants you to understand about his NFL career ...

#1 -- He says he's a Hall of Famer FOR SURE.

#2 -- He says he's the fastest player EVER!!!

CJ2K's bold claims all went down Wednesday at the launch party for his supplement company in Nashville ... when he told TMZ Sports straight-up, "I think I'm a Hall of Famer" and "I'm the fastest guy that ever played in the NFL."

There ain't much debate about Johnson's speed ... the guy held the Combine record for YEARS with a 4.24 40-yard dash.

But, as for the HOF debate??? That might not be as clear-cut ... Johnson finished his career with less than 10,000 rushing yards and just 55 TDs -- numbers that haven't always gotten guys in.

Chris Johnson's advice to beat his record 40-time: "Run fast." https://t.co/PMwoW4Kju8 — SportsNation (@SportsNation) February 24, 2016

But, Johnson tells us, "Hopefully they do the right thing. And we'll see what happens."

By the way ... Johnson knows Bengals stud John Ross technically owns his Combine record for the 40-yard dash now, but ya gotta hear why he doesn't respect that number.

Oh, and CJ2K also told us what he'd run if he lined up for another 40-yard sprint today ... and, spoiler alert, it's still REALLY freakin' fast!!!