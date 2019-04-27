Idris Elba Gets Married in Morocco

Idris Elba Hitched in Morocco!!!

Idris Elba had an impressive encore to his Coachella performance ... he got hitched!!!

Idris married model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco. They've been engaged for a year and a few months and sealed the deal Friday in Morocco.

The wedding was super elaborate. They said their "I do's" at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh. The nuptials followed a lavish rehearsal dinner the night before.

The celebration had all the trappings ... even fire dancers.

It's not over yet. There's a big white party to celebrate Idris and Sabrina on Saturday night.

The actor has a 17-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son. As for his new wife, Idris says the attraction is more than skin deep ... "She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I'm not too sure about stuff she makes me think."

Idris killed it at Coachella ... enthusiastically DJ'ing both weekends to huge crowds.

Congrats!!! Now on to James Bond, right?