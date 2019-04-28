Dante Hall Says He's Not The G.O.A.T. Kick Returner, 'I Put Myself At 3!'

Dante Hall I'm Not The G.O.A.T. Kick Returner ... 'I Put Myself At 3!!!'

The Human Joystick is NOT the greatest return specialist in NFL history ... so says Dante Hall himself -- who tells TMZ Sports there were TWO guys who were better!!

"I give it to Hester," Hall says ... "And, then I give it to Deion after that!"

It's a crazy revelation from the Kansas City Chiefs legend ... 'cause the dude does have a legit claim to the G.O.A.T. kick returner title.

But, Hall was honest with us when we got him out in Nashville this week, telling us Devin Hester and Deion Sanders were better.

"I put myself at 3 ... that's my order."

Dante's admittedly humble -- so you make the call ...

Hall -- 2,261 punt return yards, 10,136 kick return yards, 12 total TDs

Hester -- 3,695 punt return yards, 7,333 kick return yards, 19 total TDs

Sanders -- 2,199 punt return yards, 3,523 kick return yards, 9 total TDs

No matter who ya got at No. 1 ... EVERYBODY can agree on one thing -- Hall's old highlights were nasty!!