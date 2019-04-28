Kellyanne Conway Defends Trump Calling Jussie Smollet '3rd Rate Actor'

Kellyanne Conway Trump Is Just Following Kim Foxx In Calling Jussie '3rd Rate Actor'

Kellyanne Conway is ﻿defending President Trump's decision to rip Jussie Smollett's acting chops ... saying the Prez is just following the lead of State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

We got Kellyanne out in Washington D.C. on Sunday, and our photog asked about the President taking aim at Jussie and ripping him as a "3rd rate actor" during a Wisconsin rally.

Kellyanne says Trump is just echoing what Foxx said about Jussie when Foxx referred to Smollett as a "washed up celeb" in unearthed text messages.

Conway, counselor to President Trump, goes even further ... saying there are lots of people in Chicago -- powerful ones too -- who are on Trump's side when it comes to Jussie and the alleged attack.

Check out our clip ... Kellyanne says Trump supporters should still be outraged over the whole case, and she hopes justice eventually comes for Jussie.