Donald Trump Jussie Smollett's a '3rd Rate Actor' Calls Case a 'Disgrace'

Donald Trump Calls Jussie Smollett '3rd Rate Actor,' Says Case a 'Disgrace'

Breaking News

Donald Trump unloaded on Jussie Smollett and Chicago prosecutors who dropped criminal charges against him ... essentially calling Jussie a loser.

Trump riled up his base Saturday night at a Wisconsin rally and talked about his perceived mission to make America great again.

Other than a tweet, it's been awhile since the Prez has ferociously taken aim at Smollett ... until now.

TMZ broke the story, Smollett claimed his 2 attackers screamed, "This is MAGA Country!" as they left him on a sub-zero Chicago street with a noose around his neck and bleach on his shirt. Police and the Grand Jury say it's all a big lie ... a fake attack.

Trump actually credited Smollett with coining the term, "This is MAGA Country" ... and in the process referred to him as a "third rate actor."

Then, without specifically calling out the Chicago State's Attorneys Office for dropping all criminal charges against Smollett, he said the case was a "disgrace to our nation."