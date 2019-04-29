John Singleton Still Alive On Life Support, Non-Responsive

John Singleton Still Alive On Life Support and Non-Responsive After Stroke

EXCLUSIVE

John Singleton is still alive, contrary to reports Monday morning, but it does not look good.

John's publicist tells us the famed director is alive and on life support at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. We're told John is still in a medically-induced coma and is non-responsive and not getting better.

TMZ broke the story ... John suffered a stroke at Cedars 12 days ago ... this after checking himself into the hospital because of pain in one of his legs.

The "Boyz n the Hood" director has not responded to treatment and his condition is dire ... after what his mother, Shelia Ward, characterized as a major stroke.

In the middle of all of this, there's a family war over control of John's estate. Shelia has asked a judge to appoint her temporary conservator to handle his business affairs, while one of his daughters, Cleopatra, is trying to block the conservatorship, claiming Shelia is trying to fleece the estate and freeze out his 4 children.