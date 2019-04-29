Wilt Chamberlain 100-Point Game Scorer's Sheet Sells For $214k!!

Wilt Chamberlain 100-Pt. Game Scorer's Sheet Sells For $214K!!

Forget $100k ... the Warriors' official scorer's sheet from Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game sold for over $214,000 at auction ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Wilt's Philadelphia Warriors played the New York Knicks in Hershey, Pennsylvania on March 2, 1962 ... and Wilt scored 100 POINTS -- the only player to ever reach triple digits.

The scorer's sheet -- autographed by Chamberlain -- had never been sold before. The Warriors' official scorer held the item ... and when he passed away, his widow gifted it to a close friend who held onto it for years ... before auctioning it off.

SCP Auctions tells us the historic piece -- which they estimated would sell for around $100k-- blew that estimate outta the water and sold for $214,579.

"This scoresheet, with such well-documented provenance, may be the most important, authentic piece that collectors ever have a chance to acquire," SCP Auctions Director Brendan Wells says.

"It certainly got the price it deserves.”

No word on who the lucky winner is ... but we're guessing the person's rich as hell.