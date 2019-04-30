Nipsey Hussle's Sister Files for Guardianship of One of His Children

Nipsey Hussle Sister Files for Guardianship of Child

Nipsey Hussle's sister has filed for legal guardianship of one of his children ... TMZ has learned.

Samantha Smith filed legal docs in L.A. County Superior Court asking for guardianship of 10-year-old Emani Asghedom.

Sources say Samantha believes the child's biological mother is unable to care for the child.

We're told Nipsey cared for Emani before his death March 31 after being gunned down at his L.A. clothing store.

Samantha says she has assisted in the care of Emani throughout her life and wants "to ensure the continued stability for Emani and ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship" with Nipsey's family.

Nipsey had another child, 2-year-old Kross, with Lauren London. Kross is not the subject of the conservatorship. Kross lives with Lauren.

On April 2, Samantha posted in her Instagram account a tribute to Nipsey, and in it she says, "I got Emani."

The judge has yet to rule on the guardianship petition.