Waka Flocka Flame Free Concert Canceled After Shooting At UNC Charlotte

Waka Flocka Flame Concert Canceled After Deadly Shooting at UNC Charlotte

Waka Flocka Flame ﻿is no longer performing at a free concert for students at UNC Charlotte ... the show's canceled following a deadly shooting on campus.

Waka was scheduled to perform Tuesday night at Jerry Richardson Stadium on campus, but the concert just got scrapped. The University remains on lockdown after 2 people were shot dead and 4 others were injured in the shooting.

Waka says he's praying for everyone affected by the shooting ... and says he wasn't aware of the tragic news until he landed in Charlotte ahead of his scheduled gig. Waka says he wasn't even going to be able to make it to the venue.

Saweetie and Next Town Down were also scheduled to perform at the free show. No word on if it will be rescheduled.