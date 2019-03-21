Waka Flocka Flame Daniel Caesar Can't Speak for Blacks in America ... He's Canadian & Blonde!!!

Waka Flocka Flame Rips Daniel Caesar for Defending White People

EXCLUSIVE

Waka Flocka Flame ﻿is going off on R&B singer Daniel Caesar for defending white people -- warning him he might get his Canadian ass kicked ... if he keeps talking about "American business."

We got Waka and his wifey, Tammy Rivera, outside Rolling Out Magazine in Atlanta Wednesday, and our photog asked them about Daniel saying black people need to stop being mean to white people. Ya gotta see Waka's reaction ... he's not just pissed, he's totally offended by Daniel's take and wants to throw down!

Waka and Tammy's biggest issue is Daniel's from The Great White North, so he's got no business speaking for black people in America, and his bleach-blonde hair doesn't help either. Their words.

The couple's certain Daniel's tune would change if he got pulled over by 2 white cops in the south.

Bottom line for Waka ... most white people are cool, but he's not giving everyone a pass -- and he sure ain't giving Daniel one for suggesting black people get over white people using offensive words.

As Waka puts it, "Don't you ever in your life talk about black people like that." Drunk or not.