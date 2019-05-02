TMZ

Celtics GM Danny Ainge Suffers Mild Heart Attack Expected to Make Full Recovery

5/2/2019 9:23 AM PDT

Celtics GM Danny Ainge Suffers Heart Attack, Expected to Make Full Recovery

Breaking News

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge was treated after suffering a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday ... and luckily, he's expected to make a full recovery.

The Celtics released a statement on Thursday ... saying the ex-NBAer received immediate medical attention and will be able to return to Boston, although it's unclear if he will be able to attend tomorrow night's Game 3 matchup in the Eastern Conference semis against the Bucks.

Ainge has had health issues in the past -- he also suffered a mild heart attack in 2009. 

The 60-year-old won 2 titles with the Celtics during his 14-year career before taking his talents to the front office. He's widely considered one of the best execs in the league ... and helped put together Boston's 2008 title-winning roster.

Story developing ... 

