Donnell Rawlings Gives Pete Davidson Advice After Spat with Comedy Club

Donnell Rawlings says Pete Davidson can't have it both ways -- if he's gonna bang bad bitches, he can't dodge the personal jabs from haters that come along with it.

We got the comedian at LAX and asked what he thought about Pete bailing on a stand-up gig in Connecticut after the owner mentioned Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale's names while warning the crowd not to heckle.

Some people -- Pete included, probably -- might think this is harsh, but Donnell's take is ... you picked this life, so deal with it. Still, the advice comes with a bit of love, and he has a suggestion on how Pete handle the heat, and turn it to his advantage. Check out the clip.

As Donnell puts it ... Pete's a lucky dude who was put on Earth to do just 2 things.

Even if Pete takes the advice ... pretty obvious he won't be putting into practice at Vinnie Brand's Stress Factory Comedy Club ... after this week's debacle.