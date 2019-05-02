Yasiel Puig Snaps Bat Like a Toothpick ... After Strikeout

Yasiel Puig Snaps Bat Over His Knee Like a Toothpick After Strikeout

RIP to Yasiel Puig's bat ... the Cincinnati Reds slugger snapped his lumber over his knee like the Hulk on Wednesday ... and it looked incredibly easy.

Puig Your Friend is no friend to the wood -- the dude is known for destroying his bat after frustrating plate appearances... and he put his special talent on display during the 4th inning of the Reds vs. Mets game after striking out swinging.

If you're not impressed by this ... pick up a wooden bat and try to do it yourself and NOT be in a world of pain after. Actually, don't do that ... just trust us.

Puig's been known to break bats during his career ... so he was able to regroup and walk back to the dugout without so much of a limp.

As for the game ... Puig went 0-4 with 2 total strikeouts (he's only batting .184 on the season) ... but the Reds still came out on top, 1-0.