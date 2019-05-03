John Singleton Will Filed in Court ... Daughter Justice is Beneficiary

John Singleton's Will Filed in Court, Daughter Justice is Beneficiary

EXCLUSIVE

John Singleton's mother, Shelia Ward, has filed her son's last will and testament, and according to the document, obtained by TMZ, his 26-year-old daughter, Justice Singleton, the oldest child, gets his estate, which is reportedly valued at $3.8 million.

John wrote the will in 1993 when he only had one child -- Justice. He has since had 6 other children.

Under California law, the 6 children born after the will was signed may have rights, because they were not specifically excluded from the will. If the 6 kids didn't get anything from John, under California law, they could make a strong case the $3.8 million should be divided into 7 equal parts ... in other words, each child would get 1/7th.

We assume the $3.8 million is not the full extent of his assets. He may well have a trust that disposes of other assets that are not included in the will. His full estate is reportedly valued at $35 million. BTW, if the other 6 children are provided for in the trust, they would probably lose their right to collect anything under the will.

According to the docs, John's personal property is valued at $2.5 million. His real property is valued just shy of $1.3 million. Again, this does not include any assets that may be handled separately in a trust.

The document provides Shelia will get custody of the minor children, of which there are 2. Fact is ... if the biological mothers of the children have taken custody, this provision is almost certainly irrelevant.

By the way, Justice's address is the same as Shelia's, so it would appear they're close.

As we reported, Shelia and another of John's daughters, Cleopatra, were fighting while he lay in a coma after his stroke. Shelia filed legal docs asking a judge to appoint her temporary conservator so she could handle John's business affairs, and Cleopatra claimed Shelia was fleecing the estate to deny his children any money.

TMZ broke the story, John suffered a stroke last month after he had checked himself into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. for a leg problem. His mom says John suffered from hypertension for years, and that is what likely triggered the stroke.