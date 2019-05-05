Lindsey Vonn Hits the Beach ... One Piece Does Not Disappoint

Lindsey Vonn Hits Beach with Boyfriend P.K. Subban in Amazing Bathing Suit

Lindsey Vonn made it clear to all ... retired athletes can stay super fit.

Lindsey and BF P.K. Subban hit the sands Saturday afternoon in Miami Beach, and we're guessing every step she took had to be carefully calculated.

Gotta say ... the one piece is amazing -- a feat of fabric.

The 34-year-old Olympian retired in February after the 2019 World Championship in Sweden. Lindsey has suffered some really serious injuries during her career, but she's clearly not worse for wear.

In case you didn't know, P.K. plays on the Nashville Predators hockey team.

They were both there for a Harvard University beach retreat ... she attended a class at the Business School last year. She's got a new business she's firing up, but isn't saying what.