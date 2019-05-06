Raz B Joins Cast of 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood'

Raz B Taking My Drama to Hollywood ... Joining 'Love & Hip Hop' Cast

Raz B is turning his relationship drama into cold, hard cash by signing on to become the newest cast member of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to production on the VH1 reality show tell us ... Raz B has already joined 'L&HH' and for the past few weeks a film crew's been following him around, capturing all his ups and downs on the B2K reunion tour.

We're told Raz B inked his deal last month with the show's Hollywood branch ... and he'll be featured in the upcoming season.

Raz B is already giving 'L&HH' plenty of content. As we first reported ... he got arrested in Minneapolis this week after cops said he strangled his girlfriend during an argument outside a Macy's. Ultimately, the County Attorney's Office decided not to prosecute the singer based on a lack of evidence.

We're told you won't see Raz B's jail stint on the show, though -- cameras weren't rolling at the time of the incident with his GF.

Still, y'know the drama will be part of a storyline. It's what 'L&HH' does ... and does well.