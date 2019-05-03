Raz B No Charges in Minnesota Arrest For Allegedly Hitting GF

Raz B Won't Be Charged for Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

EXCLUSIVE

Raz B is getting off clean, at least criminally, for that fight he got into with his girlfriend during the B2K reunion tour.

Raz B won't be charged for allegedly strangling his girlfriend during a heated argument outside a Macy's in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office tells us after a thorough investigation ... they didn't feel there was enough evidence to successfully prosecute the singer.

The County Attorney's Office tells TMZ cops talked to Raz's girlfriend and witnesses, and analyzed surveillance video from the scene ... but didn't see sufficient evidence.

Case dropped.

TMZ broke the story ... Raz B was busted early Wednesday morning for domestic assault by strangulation. We're told the girlfriend told a family member about the altercation, and then someone called police.

Dispatch audio describing the alleged assault mentions a female being strangled by the ramp of a Macy's store.

Raz B's camp claimed his girlfriend attacked him, and he was just defending himself.