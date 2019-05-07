'Art Attack' Host Neil Buchanan 'Memba Him?!

Neil Buchanan is best known for playing the easy-going art instructor that calmly walks youngsters through creative ways to make works of art with household objects on the long-running children's television show "Art Attack."

"Art Attack" was first introduced to young viewers on CITV in Britain but was also adopted by Disney Junior and was watched state-side from 1990 to 2007.

While Neil was the only living host to the mixed media program ... Buchanan at times shared the show with the two puppets The Head and Vincent Van Coconut.

Fun Fact: Neil Buchanan co-founded the new wave metal band Marseille back in the '70s.

Guess what he looks like now!