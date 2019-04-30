C.W. Moss in 'Bonnie and Clyde' 'Memba Him?!

C.W. Moss in 'Bonnie and Clyde' Movie 'Memba Him?!

Michael J. Pollard was in his late 20s when he played the tattooed half-wit, C.W. Moss -- who goes from a gas station attendant to a criminal accomplice -- in the classic 1967 biographical film "Bonnie and Clyde."

Michael J. Polland was part of a star-studded cast for the flick with Warren Beatty as Clyde Barrow, Faye Dunaway as Bonnie Parker, Estelle Parsons as Blanche and Gene Hackman as Buck Barrow.

Pollard's performance was so strong amongst the A-list roster, it landed him a nomination for best supporting actor at the 40th Annual Academy Awards back in 1968.

Guess what he looks like now!