Creepy, Toothless Man in 'Deliverance' 'Memba Him?!

Herbert 'Cowboy' Coward is best-known for playing the dentally challenged redneck -- opposite Bill McKinney as the piggy-squealing, assailant Mountain Man -- and delivers the infamous line, "he got a real pretty mouth ain't he," in the 1972 backwoods thriller, "Deliverance."
Herbert 'Cowboy' Coward shared the screen with big-name stars including Jon Voight as Ed, Burt Reynolds as Lewis, Ned Beatty as Bobby and Ronny Cox as Drew.
Fun fact: "Deliverance" was filmed on location in Georgia and Coward did his own stunts, including being dangled along the steep cliff in the scene after he was shot by Voight's character.