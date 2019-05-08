Brooke Shields Suddenly Suing Stop Using Me to Push Eyebrow Pencils!!!

Brooke Shields Sues Charlotte Tilbury Over 'Brooke S' Eyebrow Pencil

Brooke Shields is suing a beauty company over a product she says is using her famous eyebrows to make huge amounts of money.

The actress and model filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, claiming Charlotte Tilbury is marketing an eyebrow pencil dubbed "Browlift" in a shade labeled "Brooke S" ... and she claims it's clearly a ploy to cash in on her iconic brows.

In the docs, Brooke claims she never signed off on the use of her name ... and she says the product is misleading consumers into thinking she's endorsing it. Sounds like a solid eyebrow point.

Brooke claims she was out shopping earlier this year when she noticed her name emblazoned on an eyebrow pencil ... and she says it's now being hawked at a ton of retailers, like Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Nordstrom and JCPenney.

Brooke is suing for damages ... and she wants the eyebrow pencil taken off the market.