Gun Confiscation Tons Of Firearms Seized in Exclusive L.A. Neighborhood

Massive Gun Confiscation in Exclusive Los Angeles Neighborhood

Breaking News

A massive stockpile of firearms has just been confiscated in a super rich area of Los Angeles ... and the sheer number of guns is jaw-dropping.

The weapons were recovered after a search warrant was served at a home in Bel-Air ... and the huge pile of guns are currently being laid out on the street. It's all going down right now, near the Playboy Mansion and close to the estate where Michael Jackson died.

Cops got a tip that someone was in the house selling and manufacturing weapons. They are on scene right now.

There are 3 SUV's in the driveway and we know at least 2 are registered to a Cynthia Beck, who also owned the home and may still own it. We do not know if there is any connection between her and the weapons or the search warrant.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is the lead agency. We're told they were doing surveillance Wednesday morning before making their move and they are still on the scene.

Our LAPD sources tell us as far as they can see they have not had any problems associated with the residence in question.

Story developing ...