Anthony Weiner All the Way Free Next Week ... Leaving Halfway House

Anthony Weiner About to Be Totally Free, Halfway House Stay Ends Next Week

T-minus 4 days until Anthony Weiner is back on these streets.

The disgraced ex-Congressman will finally complete his stay at a halfway house on May 14, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. As we first reported back in February ... Weiner got out of prison, but was not yet a free man. He was transferred to a residential re-entry center in NYC.

Once he's officially out, he'll be under supervised release for 3 years and he'll have to submit to DNA testing with his probation officer. He also must register as a sex offender and pay a $10k fine.

As we've reported ... Weiner started serving his 21-month prison sentence in November 2017 after pleading guilty to sexting with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina. He was initially supposed to get out in August 2019, but good behavior slashed his sentence 3 months to May 14.

As you know by now ... Weiner resigned from Congress after his sexting scandal in 2011. His NYC mayoral run fell short in 2013 after it was uncovered he was sexting Sydney Leathers under the infamous alias, "Carlos Danger."

The convicted sex offender saw his marriage fall apart after his latest sexting scandal. Huma Abedin filed for divorce just hours after Weiner struck a plea deal for sexting the teenage girl.