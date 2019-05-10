TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Vladimir Putin Scores 8 Goals in Hockey Game ... Against Terrified Opponents

5/10/2019 10:38 AM PDT

Vladimir Putin Scores 8 Goals in Russian Hockey Game Against Terrified Opponents

Breaking News

It's that time of year again ... when Russian president Vladimir Putin straps on the skates and plays ice hockey with a bunch of his famous countrymen, including ex-NHL players.

And, how did ol' Vlad do???

TOTAL DOMINATION, COMRADES!!!

Of course, it's easy to score on opponents who are in constant fear of being sent to the gulags ... but hey, PUTIN!!!

The 66-year-old crushed his enemies right from the initial puck drop ... posting 8 goals in the annual exhibition match alongside ex-NHL stars Slava Fetisov and Pavel Bure. 

Hey, last year Putin only scored 5 goals -- so, he's getting better!!!

Putin's teammate -- Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu -- scored 3 goals in the 14 to 7 victory. 

The opposing team had some notable players, too -- including Russian billionaire, Vladamir Potanin and Putin's longtime pal, Gennady Timchenko

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web