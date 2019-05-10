Vladimir Putin Scores 8 Goals in Russian Hockey Game Against Terrified Opponents

It's that time of year again ... when Russian president Vladimir Putin straps on the skates and plays ice hockey with a bunch of his famous countrymen, including ex-NHL players.
And, how did ol' Vlad do???
TOTAL DOMINATION, COMRADES!!!
14:7 - Команда Путина и Шойгу победила в гала-матче Ночной хоккейной лиги команду Звезд лиги pic.twitter.com/DlxxxuFBzm— Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) May 10, 2019
Of course, it's easy to score on opponents who are in constant fear of being sent to the gulags ... but hey, PUTIN!!!
The 66-year-old crushed his enemies right from the initial puck drop ... posting 8 goals in the annual exhibition match alongside ex-NHL stars Slava Fetisov and Pavel Bure.
Hey, last year Putin only scored 5 goals -- so, he's getting better!!!
Putin's teammate -- Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu -- scored 3 goals in the 14 to 7 victory.
The opposing team had some notable players, too -- including Russian billionaire, Vladamir Potanin and Putin's longtime pal, Gennady Timchenko.