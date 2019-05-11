'Power Rangers' Star Pua Magasiva Dead at 38

'Power Rangers' star Pua Magasiva, who played the Red Ranger, is dead.
Magasiva died early Saturday morning in New Zealand. Police called it a "sudden death" but neither they nor his spokesperson would be specific.
He was found unresponsive in a building in the central business district in the city of Wellington.
Magasiva appeared on "Power Rangers Ninja Storm" and played Red Wind Ranger, Shane Clarke. It was a spinoff of the original series that aired in 2003. He also appeared in a popular New Zealand medical drama series, "Shortland Street." He also appeared in "Outrageous Fortune."
The actor was more recently a radio show host but left the job last month after getting a DUI.
His brother Robbie, also an actor, flew to Wellington and is grieving with his wife and 7-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. He married a year ago.
Magasiva was 38. RIP.