Bella Hadid Goes Sheer for Nearly Nude Malibu Photo Shoot

Bella Hadid is a tease -- to a photog's lens -- but she definitely aims to please too ... artistically speaking, of course.

The supermodel was hanging out, in more ways than one, over the weekend in Malibu for a photo shoot. Obviously, she had the photographer's full attention, but we're willing to bet more than a few passersby on the beach stopped to get an eyeful.

More than once, Bella's girls nearly made appearances during the shoot.

Check out the pics ... there were a number of wardrobe changes including an elegant green sheer outfit -- and yet another see-through piece that left almost NOTHING to the imagination.

Even when she put on a proper shirt ... she was literally busting out of it.

Fact is, it's hard to keep some good underboob down -- but we salute Bella's shirt for fighting the good fight.