James Charles' Speaking Tour Still on Despite Losing 3 Million Followers

YouTube star James Charles' upcoming national speaking tour is still on the table ... despite tanking hugely in the followers department during his epic feud with fellow beauty vlogger, Tati Westbrook.
James' YouTube account is currently hemorrhaging followers -- about 3 million at last count -- as the fallout over his beef with Tati continues ... but so far the staggering loss of clout isn't putting an end to his upcoming Sisters Tour.
The tour begins at the end of June, and venues for 6 of the initial tour stops tell us they're still making plans to host James.
In fact, tickets are still on sale for each of his 24 tour dates -- and they ain't exactly going cheap. Some people have been shelling out a whopping $500 to score VIP seats.
Outraged fans on social media have been asking for refunds ever since James had a huge falling out with his mentor, Tati, after he promoted one of her rival beauty products. Those fans are outta luck -- we're told all sales are final.
So far, venues are telling us they haven't been notified by tour producers of any change in plans, and production ultimately has the final call. We've reached out to producers, but they've gone radio silent.
Seems a staggering loss of followers won't hurt James too much ... at least on the road. He's currently in the midst of a mini-tour in Australia, and still has over 13 MILLION YouTube subscribers.