'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Gets Butt-Ass Naked For Chippendales Show

Good, wet news here -- footage of Vinny from "Jersey Shore" doing his stripping thing has leaked ... and he definitely gives up the goods.

Vinny was onstage as part of the Chippendales revue at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino in Vegas last weekend, and he looks like a natural at getting naked for crowds of women. Aside from his ripped body, if you can look at anything else, it's clear his tweaked ankle -- which had him wearing a walking cast last week -- is juuuust fine now.

The reality star started out his performance with his back to the crowd and his caboose on full display for the screaming ladies behind him. Gotta say ... Vinny boy looks good!

Ya can watch the video yourself to see what else he did under the spotlight -- spoiler alert ... the dude's a natural-born performer, and a bit of a stud too. That much he made clear with a quick flash of his manhood as he was facing off with a lucky gal.

If "Jersey Shore" ever flames out ... Vinny obviously has a great plan B in on his hands.